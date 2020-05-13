See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Hoover, AL
Dr. Ioana Shirley, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ioana Shirley, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy.

Dr. Shirley works at Psychiatry Consultants LLC in Hoover, AL with other offices in Vestavia, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    main office
    2803 Greystone Commercial Blvd Ste 16, Hoover, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 249-5369
  2. 2
    3121 Blue Lake Dr Ste 103, Vestavia, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 13, 2020
    She really takes the time to listen. This is the first psychiatrist visit where I didn’t feel I was being rushed in and out. I really felt that she cared about my well-being. Her manner is kind and nonjudgmental.
    Amy B — May 13, 2020
    About Dr. Ioana Shirley, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Romanian
    • 1447328919
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Alabama-Birmingham
    • Baylor Coll Med/Baylor Hosp
    • Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy
    • St. Sava College, Bucharest, Romania
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ioana Shirley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shirley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

