Dr. Ioannis Alagkiozidis, MD
Dr. Ioannis Alagkiozidis, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Maimonides Medical Center - Brooklyn Breast Program745 64th St Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-6720
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I am very thankful for the care, concern and love Dr Alagkiozidis have for his profession and for people.I was refused to be operated on by another facility because my blood count was to low, after meeting the Dr. Alag. and reviewing my situation, I had advanced cancer an aggressive one, my blood count was low, I will be forever grateful to him for taking that leap to operate preventing the cancer reaching stage 4, if I had delayed any longer. I would recommend him to all my friends, family, anyone who has cancer. Thank you Dr Alagkiozidis
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881976207
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
