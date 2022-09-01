Dr. Ioannis Avramis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avramis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ioannis Avramis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ioannis Avramis, MD
Dr. Ioannis Avramis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UC Davis Med Sch and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Avramis works at
Dr. Avramis' Office Locations
-
1
Arlington Neurosurgeons Pllc1600 Coit Rd Ste 104, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 556-0561Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Southwest Scoliosis Institute12222 N Central Expy Ste 420, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 556-0561Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Southwest Scoliosis Institute1650 W Magnolia Ave Ste 210, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (214) 556-0563
-
4
Minimally Invasive Spine Inst10400 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 884-4400
-
5
North Star Diagnostic Imaging3900 Junius St Ste 705, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (972) 817-7450
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avramis?
I believe this doctor did a correct surgery on me. Post op I had extreme pain because of a member of his team. Get a pain doctor prior to surgery would be my advice. The only complication is a surgical diastasis recti to left abdomen (surgical hernia) and that was performed by assisting doctor and not this doctor. All in all, I would recommend him, but make sure you will have pain coverage after surgery.
About Dr. Ioannis Avramis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1457513012
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis
- La Co/USC
- UC Davis Med Sch
- UCLA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avramis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avramis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avramis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avramis works at
Dr. Avramis has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avramis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Avramis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avramis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avramis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avramis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.