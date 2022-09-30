See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Ioannis Glavas, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ioannis Glavas, MD

Dr. Ioannis Glavas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Salem Hospital and Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Glavas works at Dr. Ioannis Glavas, MD in Boston, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glavas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ioannis P. Glavas M.d. Pllc
    9 Newbury St Ste 6, Boston, MA 02116
  2. 2
    Microsurgical Eye Consultants
    31 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 (978) 531-4400
  3. 3
    Fall River
    1030 President Ave Rm 107, Fall River, MA 02720 (508) 676-3411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
  • Salem Hospital
  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Entropion
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Trichiasis
Ectropion of Eyelid
Stye
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Eye Melanoma
Eyelid Spasm
Glaucoma
Graves' Disease
Headache
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Optic Neuritis
Photokeratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Temporal Arteritis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ioannis Glavas, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Greek
    NPI Number
    1093708778
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    New England Eye Ctr Tufts
    Residency
    Nyu Hosp Meeth
    Internship
    Baystate Med Ctr Tufts U
    Medical Education
    Athens U Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ioannis Glavas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glavas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glavas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glavas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glavas has seen patients for Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glavas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Glavas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glavas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glavas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glavas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

