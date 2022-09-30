Overview of Dr. Ioannis Glavas, MD

Dr. Ioannis Glavas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Salem Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Glavas works at Dr. Ioannis Glavas, MD in Boston, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.