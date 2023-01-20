Dr. Ioannis Konstantinidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konstantinidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ioannis Konstantinidis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso2000 Transmountain Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 215-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Konstantinidis. He was a tremendous doctor during my time with him. He was always kind, compassionate, and attentive to my needs. He took the time to explain everything clearly and made sure I understood my treatment plan. He also made sure to answer all of my questions and address any concerns I had. I felt well-informed and in great hands throughout my time with him. I am so grateful for his care and expertise. Thank you, Dr. K.
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konstantinidis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konstantinidis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konstantinidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konstantinidis speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Konstantinidis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konstantinidis.
