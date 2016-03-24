Overview

Dr. Ioannis Economou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ



Dr. Economou works at Columbia Primary Care - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.