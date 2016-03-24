Dr. Ioannis Economou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Economou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ioannis Economou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ioannis Economou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
Dr. Economou works at
Locations
1
Columbia Primary Care - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 12 E 86th Street12 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions
3
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
4
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave Floor 8, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Oikonomou for four years when he was at Yale. I was most impressed with his not giving up when there was pain or if he found something on colonoscopy. It was a very sad day for everyone when he moved to New York.
About Dr. Ioannis Economou, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, German and Greek
- 1194935494
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/ Weill Cornell Med Center
- Barnes Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital / Washington University In St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
