Overview

Dr. Ioannis Papagiannis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Papagiannis works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.