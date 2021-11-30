See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (274)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Aristotelian University Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Skaribas works at Expert Pain in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Expert Pain
    11451 Katy Fwy Ste 340, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 862-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dorsal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Windsor Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 274 ratings
    Patient Ratings (274)
    5 Star
    (253)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    • 1922150945
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • Baylor College Of Medicine,Dep. Of Anesthesiology,The Methodist Hospital Medical Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine, Department Of Anesthesiology
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Aristotelian University Medical School
    • Aristotelian University Of Thessaloniki Greece
    • Pain Medicine
