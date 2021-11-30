Overview

Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Aristotelian University Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Skaribas works at Expert Pain in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.