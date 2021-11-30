Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skaribas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, MD
Dr. Ioannis Skaribas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Aristotelian University Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Expert Pain11451 Katy Fwy Ste 340, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (832) 862-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Dr. Skaribas is at the top of his profession in medical knowledge and experience in pain management and anesthesiology. I am a patient of Dr. Skaribas for over 6 years and highly recommend him for Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA). This procedure helps me immensely to relieve pain in my neck. Dr. Skaribas sits down with me, and we discuss my health. He and his staff are very caring. Dr. Skaribas has improved my quality of life.
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1922150945
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine,Dep. Of Anesthesiology,The Methodist Hospital Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Department Of Anesthesiology
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Aristotelian University Medical School
- Aristotelian University Of Thessaloniki Greece
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Skaribas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skaribas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skaribas works at
Dr. Skaribas has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skaribas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skaribas speaks Greek and Spanish.
274 patients have reviewed Dr. Skaribas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skaribas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skaribas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skaribas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.