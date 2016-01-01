Dr. Ioannis Stathopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stathopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ioannis Stathopoulos, MD
Dr. Ioannis Stathopoulos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Steinway Advanced Medical PC3010 38th St Fl 2, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 932-3460
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 964-4444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Stathopoulos has seen patients for Limb Swelling and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stathopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
