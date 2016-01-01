Overview

Dr. Ioannis Stathopoulos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Stathopoulos works at Steinway Advanced Medical PC in Astoria, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.