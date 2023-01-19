Overview of Dr. Ioannis Zouzias, MD

Dr. Ioannis Zouzias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Zouzias works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates- Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.