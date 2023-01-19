Dr. Ioannis Zouzias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zouzias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ioannis Zouzias, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ioannis Zouzias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates- Garden City1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL3A, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 747-8900
Winthrop Orthopaedics2339 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 520-3264
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had surgeries and injections with dr Zouzias, he’s been an amazing orthopedic treating my injury in my left knee. He truly cares and loves what he does. Also his physician assistant is very sweet and does everything she can to help with my knee. They’re amazing!
- English, Greek and Spanish
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Zouzias has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zouzias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zouzias speaks Greek and Spanish.
