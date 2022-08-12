Dr. Edsall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iolanda Edsall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Iolanda Edsall, MD
Dr. Iolanda Edsall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas.
Dr. Edsall works at
Dr. Edsall's Office Locations
OB/GYN Associates645 N Arlington Ave Ste 400, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-6241
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Truly blessed to have Dr Edsall as my doctor. Since the day I met her I felt like she was family. She delivered my son in June 2018 and I continue to see her. Thanks so much for everything Dr. Edsall<3
About Dr. Iolanda Edsall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1861836025
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edsall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edsall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edsall works at
Dr. Edsall has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edsall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Edsall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edsall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edsall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edsall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.