Dr. Botnaru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ion Botnaru, MD
Overview
Dr. Ion Botnaru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They completed their residency with Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
Dr. Botnaru works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart Care at North Pinellas4705 Alt 19 Ste B, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (727) 787-4875
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- Summit Pacific Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
While under Dr. Botnaru’s care for a cardiac procedure I was impressed with his demeanor and knowledge.
About Dr. Ion Botnaru, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1174796080
Education & Certifications
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
