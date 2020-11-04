Dr. Ionel Welt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ionel Welt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. is always helpful and has provided the best medical care possible. I was his first patient in Toledo.
About Dr. Ionel Welt, MD
- Pediatrics
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Ohio
- Meir Genl Hosp
- U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
- Pediatrics
Dr. Welt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Welt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.