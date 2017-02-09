Overview of Dr. Ippei Takagi, MD

Dr. Ippei Takagi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Takagi works at Legacy Spine and Neurological Specialists, Little Rock, Arkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.