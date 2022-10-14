Overview of Dr. Ipsita Chauhan, MD

Dr. Ipsita Chauhan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Chauhan works at FLUSHING HOSPITAL in Flushing, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY and South Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.