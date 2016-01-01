Overview of Dr. Iqbal Khan II, DPM

Dr. Iqbal Khan II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Khan II works at Tri-County Foot & Ankle Center in McHenry, IL with other offices in Kenosha, WI and Lake Villa, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.