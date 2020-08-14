Overview of Dr. Iqbal Nasir, MD

Dr. Iqbal Nasir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodhaven, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Nasir works at Zichi-phillips Enterprises LLC in Woodhaven, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.