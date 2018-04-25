Overview of Dr. Iqbal Sheikh, MD

Dr. Iqbal Sheikh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Sheikh works at Iqbal Sheikh MD in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Tobacco Use Disorder and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.