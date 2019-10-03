Dr. Ira Berger, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Berger, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palm Harbor, FL.
Brooker Creek Dental Group36207 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Directions (727) 380-6988Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
excellent dentist. Been going to him for over 7yrs. Very professional and understanding. Great staff.
About Dr. Ira Berger, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1164510624
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Berger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
