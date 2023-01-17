Dr. Bergman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ira Bergman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ira Bergman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Ira M Bergman MD1160 Park Ave # 1E, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 289-4128
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
Dr. Bergman is very compassionate and listens to you. I highly recommend him! There are no words really to describe how much I love this doctor! If you want impeccable care you need to see him! If I could give him 10 stars I would!
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1568566552
- Nyu Bellevue
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- SUNY Binghamton
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
