Dr. Ira Cohen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, PIH Health Downey Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Ira R Cohen DPM in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.