Dr. Ira Cuttler, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ira Cuttler, MD

Dr. Ira Cuttler, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Glassboro, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Cuttler works at Inspira Medical Group in Glassboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cuttler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inspira Medical Group
    1120 Delsea Dr N, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mar 15, 2017
Cuttler's awesome. I'm an RN and have to contact him for the patients I care for. Great guy, smart as a whip, fully into his profession. He comes well recommended!
About Dr. Ira Cuttler, MD

  • Geriatric Medicine
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1760462766
Education & Certifications

  • Cooper University Health Care
  • Cooper University Health Care
  • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
  • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

