Overview of Dr. Ira David Uretzky, MD

Dr. Ira David Uretzky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES|The George Washington University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Uretzky works at SCENT Allergy & Sleep Medicine in Columbia, SC with other offices in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.