Dr. Ira David Uretzky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ira David Uretzky, MD
Dr. Ira David Uretzky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES|The George Washington University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Uretzky works at
Dr. Uretzky's Office Locations
SCENT Allergy & Sleep Medicine - Columbia Downtown3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 736-3277Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
SCENT Allergy & Sleep Medicine - Orangeburg2221 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 736-3277Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My youngest daughter developed a pretty serious sinus infection, which began on a Friday afternoon. He made sure she was able to start medications right away. When she developed serious under eye swelling on Saturday, he went above and beyond making sure there was nothing serious going on and got the swelling under control. Here we are 24 hours later and her swelling his gone, just some residual redness in the area. Even on a Sunday he followed up to make sure she was doing okay. So reassuring having a Dr so caring and compassionate towards kids.
About Dr. Ira David Uretzky, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1013916428
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (National Capital Consortium)
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES|The George Washington University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
