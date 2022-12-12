See All Otolaryngologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Ira David Uretzky, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (234)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ira David Uretzky, MD

Dr. Ira David Uretzky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES|The George Washington University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Uretzky works at SCENT Allergy & Sleep Medicine in Columbia, SC with other offices in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Uretzky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SCENT Allergy & Sleep Medicine - Columbia Downtown
    3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 736-3277
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    SCENT Allergy & Sleep Medicine - Orangeburg
    2221 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 736-3277
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
  • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 234 ratings
    Patient Ratings (234)
    5 Star
    (221)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 12, 2022
    My youngest daughter developed a pretty serious sinus infection, which began on a Friday afternoon. He made sure she was able to start medications right away. When she developed serious under eye swelling on Saturday, he went above and beyond making sure there was nothing serious going on and got the swelling under control. Here we are 24 hours later and her swelling his gone, just some residual redness in the area. Even on a Sunday he followed up to make sure she was doing okay. So reassuring having a Dr so caring and compassionate towards kids.
    — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Ira David Uretzky, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013916428
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (National Capital Consortium)
    Internship
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES|The George Washington University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
