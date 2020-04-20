See All Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Ira Ehrlich, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ira Ehrlich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.

Dr. Ehrlich works at Scottsdale Healthcare Corp in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scottsdale Healthcare Corp
    340 E Palm Ln Ste A175, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 386-1100

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 20, 2020
Top notch, no nonsense genius of a doctor. One of the best cardiologists of our modern era.
A Colleague — Apr 20, 2020
About Dr. Ira Ehrlich, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 56 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952301228
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
