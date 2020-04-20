Dr. Ira Ehrlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Ehrlich, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Ehrlich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Locations
Scottsdale Healthcare Corp340 E Palm Ln Ste A175, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 386-1100
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch, no nonsense genius of a doctor. One of the best cardiologists of our modern era.
About Dr. Ira Ehrlich, MD
- Cardiology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1952301228
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
