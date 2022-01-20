Dr. Ira Epstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Epstein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ira Epstein, DO
Dr. Ira Epstein, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein's Office Locations
-
1
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Fort Worth909 9th Ave Ste 205, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-9941
-
2
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Fort Worth919 Alston Ave Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-9941
-
3
Renal Center of the Hills6331 Boulevard 26 Ste 200, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 284-3343
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Epstein?
Saw Dr. Epstein yesterday, What a guy! Always makes you feel important, always makes you feel at ease, ALWAYS CARES! Thank You! So grateful for you.
About Dr. Ira Epstein, DO
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1205886207
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hosp
- Cooper Hosp-UMC
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Proteinuria, Kidney Infection and Acute, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.