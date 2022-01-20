See All Nephrologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Ira Epstein, DO

Nephrology
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ira Epstein, DO

Dr. Ira Epstein, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.

Dr. Epstein works at North Texas Kidney Disease Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Kidney Infection and Acute along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Epstein's Office Locations

    North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Fort Worth
    909 9th Ave Ste 205, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 870-9941
    North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Fort Worth
    919 Alston Ave Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 870-9941
    Renal Center of the Hills
    6331 Boulevard 26 Ste 200, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 284-3343

Hospital Affiliations
  • Medical City North Hills

Proteinuria
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 20, 2022
    Saw Dr. Epstein yesterday, What a guy! Always makes you feel important, always makes you feel at ease, ALWAYS CARES! Thank You! So grateful for you.
    Stepehen W. Long,DVM — Jan 20, 2022
    About Dr. Ira Epstein, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205886207
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Metropolitan Hosp
    Residency
    • Cooper Hosp-UMC
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
