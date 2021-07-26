Overview of Dr. Ira Evans, MD

Dr. Ira Evans, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middleton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Matthew P. Butler, DPM in Middleton, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Manchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.