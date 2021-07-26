See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Middleton, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Ira Evans, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (22)
Map Pin Small Middleton, MA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ira Evans, MD

Dr. Ira Evans, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middleton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Salem Hospital.

Dr. Evans works at Matthew P. Butler, DPM in Middleton, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Manchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Evans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sports Medicine North
    147 S Main St, Middleton, MA 01949 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 818-6350
  2. 2
    Sports Medicine North Orthopaedic Surgery Inc.
    1 Orthopedics Dr Ste 2, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 818-6350
  3. 3
    Sports Medicine North
    195 SCHOOL ST, Manchester, MA 01944 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 818-6350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting Hospitals

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Avascular Necrosis
Cartilage Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Avascular Necrosis
Cartilage Disorders

Treatment frequency



Treatment frequency
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 26, 2021
    Professional,answered all my questions, and a good man.
    — Jul 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ira Evans, MD
    About Dr. Ira Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821076522
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopedics Specialty Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Uconn Health Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School

