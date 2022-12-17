Dr. Ira Fenton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Fenton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ira Fenton, DO
Dr. Ira Fenton, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Fenton's Office Locations
Deerbrook Medical Associates565 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 116, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 367-7340
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor always solved my arthritic problem and I always left his office feeling very good and pain free.
About Dr. Ira Fenton, DO
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1477551752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenton has seen patients for Bursitis, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.