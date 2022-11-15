Dr. Ira Fialko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fialko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Fialko, DO
Overview of Dr. Ira Fialko, DO
Dr. Ira Fialko, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Dr. Fialko works at
Dr. Fialko's Office Locations
-
1
Ira Fialko, DO6171 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 605-0929Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fialko?
He has seen my 3 children and hes one of the most patient and thorough and kind and nice doctors with chemicals
About Dr. Ira Fialko, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1174571277
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Community Hospital Of South Broward
- College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fialko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fialko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fialko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fialko works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fialko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fialko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fialko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fialko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.