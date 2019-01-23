Overview

Dr. Ira Finegold, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine.



Dr. Finegold works at Allergy Care Of Manhattan in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.