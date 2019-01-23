Dr. Ira Finegold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finegold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Finegold, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Finegold, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine.
Locations
Vr Allergy and Asthma Care Pllc121 E 60th St Apt 4C, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 758-4633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
at first I was upset that I had to wait for my appointment. But when I got into the office with the doctor I realized why. He took the time to listen to me and gave me attention. I wish more doctors were like this. I was not rushed out of his office to see the next one. I was treated like a human not just a dollar sign.
About Dr. Ira Finegold, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1902982085
Education & Certifications
- Natl Cancer Inst-NIH
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finegold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finegold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finegold has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finegold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Finegold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finegold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finegold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finegold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.