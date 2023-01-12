Dr. Ira Fisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Fisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ira Fisch, MD
Dr. Ira Fisch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Fisch works at
Dr. Fisch's Office Locations
Ortho-trauma Bethesda LLC10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 506, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-1010Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
See above: we’ll treated for arthritis.
About Dr. Ira Fisch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417952698
Education & Certifications
- St Marys Spine Ctr & SpineCare
- Montefiore-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Montefiore-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fisch has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisch.
