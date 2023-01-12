Overview of Dr. Ira Fisch, MD

Dr. Ira Fisch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Fisch works at OrthoBethesda in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.