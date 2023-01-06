Overview

Dr. Ira Galin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Galin works at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.