Dr. Ira Garonzik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Garonzik works at Baltimore Neurosurgery & Spine in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.