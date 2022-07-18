Dr. Garonzik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ira Garonzik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ira Garonzik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Ira M. Garonzik M.d. P.A.5051 Greenspring Ave Ste 101, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 664-3680
- 2 2401 W Belvedere Ave Fl 3, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 664-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He’s is a very good doctor…he listens to my concerns and give me advice ..I call and he returns my calls as soon as he can…I wish more doctors were like him…Dr G you’re the best
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104894781
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
