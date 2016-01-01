Overview of Dr. Ira Garoon, MD

Dr. Ira Garoon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Garoon works at Center For Vitreo Retinal Dis in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.