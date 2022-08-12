Overview of Dr. Ira Gelb, MD

Dr. Ira Gelb, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Gelb works at Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.