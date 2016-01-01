Overview

Dr. Ira Gerstman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Gerstman works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Fort Washington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.