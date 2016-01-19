Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ira Goldberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Goldberg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Locations
NYU Langone Diabetes & Endocrine Associates222 E 41st St Fl 23, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 481-1350
Diabetes Prevention Program530 1st Ave Ste 5E, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 481-1350
Columbia Univ Health Care Inc630 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-2068
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldberg is a masterful endocrinologist. He sees the big picture and pays attention to detail. He brings a huge body of knowledge to his patients. I was recently fortunate enough to see him on the recommendation of another fine doctor. Dr. Goldberg went above and beyond in helping me. He is thorough, thoughtful, kind, and extremely resourceful - a standout among doctors.
About Dr. Ira Goldberg, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1821145905
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
