Dr. Ira Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Grossman, MD
Overview of Dr. Ira Grossman, MD
Dr. Ira Grossman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Associates of NEPA670 S River St, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 270-2600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
One of the best! Takes time with each patient.
About Dr. Ira Grossman, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1740371970
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.