Dr. Ira Hanan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Hanan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5758 S Maryland Ave Fl 6, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-3230
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I see him for Chrons He is a very very good doctor. Been with him for 14 years, he gave me my life back
About Dr. Ira Hanan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1184787608
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- U Chicago Hosps
- U Chicago Hosps
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanan speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.