Overview

Dr. Ira Hanan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.