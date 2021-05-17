See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Ira Horowitz, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.4 (21)
Map Pin Small Marlton, NJ
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ira Horowitz, MD

Dr. Ira Horowitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann University.

Dr. Horowitz works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Horowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC
    750 Route 73 S Ste 401, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 375-1288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Pulmonary Embolism
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Pulmonary Embolism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transbronchial Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Ira Horowitz, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 38 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
  • English
  • Male
  • 1780682278
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Hahnemann University Hospital
  • Hahnemann University Hospital
  • Hahnemann University
  • Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ira Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Horowitz works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Horowitz’s profile.

Dr. Horowitz has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

