Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ira Jacobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ira Jacobson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0474Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-1445
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Jacobson has been my doctor since 1989, at Weil Cornell Hospital. He has been the best doctor you can ever have. He is very understanding, he explains to you every detail of your condition so you can understand it. He makes sure that you are comfortable and listens to you. His medical knowledge is excellent and beth israel has been blessed with such a great doctor. He has made me feel better and i thank him so much and God bless him so much too. He is a doctor you can trust.
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1851488936
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of California San Francisco
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Yale University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
