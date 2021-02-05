Dr. Ira Keselman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keselman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Keselman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ira Keselman, MD
Dr. Ira Keselman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Keselman works at
Dr. Keselman's Office Locations
New Jersey Urologic Institute10 Industrial Way E, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 978-9887
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keselman is a friendly and respected doctor who treated and performed my surgery. The office staff also make followups closely. I feel that I am in good hands.
About Dr. Ira Keselman, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1821076472
Education & Certifications
- U So Fla Affil Hosps
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Keselman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keselman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keselman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keselman works at
Dr. Keselman has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keselman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Keselman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keselman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keselman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keselman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.