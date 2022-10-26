Dr. Ira Klonsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klonsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Klonsky, MD
Dr. Ira Klonsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
South Shore Surgical210 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 303, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 568-9800
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Klonsky and his answering service Gayle are outstanding. I never had surgery before and was having a panic attack on a sunday about the procedure, cost etc. I called his service on a Sunday and Gayle called me back in 10 at a picnic and answer my questions and laid my fears to rest. Dr. Klonsky gave an appt right away, no waiting explained the whole procedure and help me to put situation behind . I and so relieved and grateful to this team. 5 stars
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Hindi, Spanish and Yiddish
- Brookdale University Hosp Med Ctr
- Metropolitan Hosp
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- City University NY
