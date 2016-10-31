Dr. Ira Krafchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krafchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Krafchin, MD
Dr. Ira Krafchin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Abington Township, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Ira Krafchin MD PC241 Northern Blvd, South Abington Township, PA 18411 Directions (570) 586-5000
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 586-5000
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
By far the best plastic surgeon on the east coast. I traveled from DC suburbs to see him to repair a botched nose job from a supposed top DC doctor, and could not be happier with results. I heard about him from a friend in NY. He is a true find and so is his staff. A gentle, honest doctor who tells it like it is and not how you want to hear it. Hard to believe he could do anything wrong. Bethesda, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
