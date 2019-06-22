Dr. Krause has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ira Krause, MD
Overview of Dr. Ira Krause, MD
Dr. Ira Krause, MD is an Urology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Dr. Krause's Office Locations
Home Base Health Care Services18842 S Memorial Dr Ste 203, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 548-7713
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krause?
Dr. Krause is an excellent physician, ( urologist) He’s always been able to provide the correct solutions to any problems, including urinary or prostate. He’s very thorough and always takes time to listen to me explain my problem. I’ve never felt put off, rushed or hurried by him. His solutions have always been right on target. His staff is always courteous and helpful as well.
About Dr. Ira Krause, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krause accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krause works at
Dr. Krause has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krause on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krause speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krause.
