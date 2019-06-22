Overview of Dr. Ira Krause, MD

Dr. Ira Krause, MD is an Urology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.



Dr. Krause works at Home Base Health Care Services in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.