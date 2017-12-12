Dr. Ira Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Kumar, MD
Dr. Ira Kumar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Tajudeen Ogbara M.d. Sc3700 W 203rd St Ste 201, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2370
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Kumar is a amazing doctor. She has been my son doctor since he was 6 months and he is now 12, so years. She is very attentive and she truly cares about each patient. I followed Dr.Kumar from the Well Group. My son had really bad stomach pain and it turned out that his testicles were twisted.She caught it right away and he was rushed to surgery. I don't think any other doctor would have caught it. Every time I call about symptoms for one of my two children she tells me to bring them in asap.
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1528026432
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
