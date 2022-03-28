Dr. Ira Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Lazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ira Lazar, MD
Dr. Ira Lazar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, Autonomous University Of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Lazar's Office Locations
North Boca Raton1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 212, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 989-9070Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Ira Lazar, M.D. for several years. Dr. Lazar practices at the highest level, with Great Care and Compassion. I am thankful as many others are to be guided by his care.
About Dr. Ira Lazar, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1174554893
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr-Kings Co Hosp
- Faculty Of Medicine, Autonomous University Of Guadalajara
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Proteinuria, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.