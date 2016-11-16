Overview

Dr. Ira Lefkof, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lefkof works at Memorial Same Day Surgery Centers in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.