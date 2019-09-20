Dr. Ira Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Ira Levine, MD
Dr. Ira Levine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
-
1
Ira K Levine M.d. P.A.1090 Kane Concourse Ste 205, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Directions (305) 865-0272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Dr Levine saved my life years ago when I had a very bad infection on my eyes. My face deformed by the virus was unaceptable to view. After a period in the hospital, where I was treated with many antibiotics, he met me and immediately found the problem and gave me the right medicine. He saved my life!!
About Dr. Ira Levine, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760555742
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.