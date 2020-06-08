Overview

Dr. Ira Lieber, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College|Hahnemann University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Lieber works at Texas Cardiology Associates of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Carotid Artery Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.