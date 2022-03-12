Overview

Dr. Ira Merkel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Merkel works at Digestive Disease Center of New Jersey in Somerset, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.